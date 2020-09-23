CB-CID takes over murder case involving police inspector, in Tiurnelveli district

Tirunelveli

23 September 2020 14:47 IST

The case relates to the abduction and murder of a 32-year-old man, in which a police inspector and an expelled functionary of the ruling AIADMK are among those accused

Crime Branch CID police officers in Tirunelveli on Wednesday formally took over the probe in the case of the abduction and murder of a 32-year old man, Selvan, in which a police inspector and an expelled functionary of the ruling AIADMK were among those arraigned as accused. The CB-CID received the case documents from the investigation officer, Prakash.

The victim belonged to Chinnakudiyuruppu near Sattankulam in the neighbouring Thoothukudi district. Following a complaint from Selvan's mother Elizabeth (77), the police had recently registered a case against six persons including Thattarmadam Inspector Harikrishnan (now suspended), AIADMK functionary Thirumanavel (since expelled) and four others.

According to the complainant, Selvan was abducted and beaten to death as he had refused to sell his land to Thirumanavel. The latter had also allegedly implicated Selvan earlier in false cases with the help of the Inspector.

Placing a few demands including a CB-CID probe, the family had initially refused to receive Selvan’s body. After Thoothukudi Collector Sandeep Nanduri and others held talks, they accepted the body two days ago. Subsequently DGP J. K. Tripathy transferred the case to the CB-CID.

On Wednesday CB-CID DSP Anil Kumar received the case documents from DSP Prakash, who was the investigation officer in the case till now.

The police have so far arrested Chinnadurai and Muthuramalingam in this connection, while Thirumanavel and Muthukrishnan surrendered before a Judicial Magistrate Court in Saidapet, Chennai two days ago. The DIG of Police (Tirunelveli Range) Praveen Kumar Abinapu had suspended Inspector Harikrishnan.

An officer in the CB-CID police said that six teams, each comprising five personnel, would probe the case.