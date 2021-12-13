CB-CID registers case to probe tweet on chopper crash

CHENNAI

13 December 2021

Tamil Nadu police wing writes to Twitter calling for identity of the user located in Pakistan

The Crime Branch CID (CB-CID) of the Tamil Nadu police have registered a case against two persons handling different Twitter accounts in Pakistan for posting false information on the helicopter crash at Coonoor in the Nilgiris district in which Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other defence personnel died on December 8. After ascertaining that the location of the users was outside the country, the CB-CID has written to Twitter India to share the identity of the suspects, their exact location and other information relevant to the tweets, posted with an intent to spread terror, a senior official in the investigating agency said, adding that the Tamil Nadu police were also examining some controversial posts made by different people in various social media platforms on the tragic crash.

Case filed

The Cyber Crime wing of the CB-CID police have filed a case against two twitter accounts for tweeting abusive posts on the CDS General Bipin Rawat.

In a press release, the CB-CID said it has filed a case against World Conflicts Monitoring Centre, bearing twitter handle WorldBreakingN9, and Pakistan Strategic Forum having the twitter handle @ForumStrategic for posting defamatory posts against the top military officer.

STF joins operation

Meanwhile the Special Task Force (STF), deployed to focus on the movement and activities of Left Wing extremists in the forest area, abutting Karnataka and Kerala, has joined the Indian Air Force and other agencies in the search operation.

According to police sources, a STF team reached the site of the copter crash within a few hours on Wednesday and assisted the local police in the relief and rescue operations. The team was also engaged in conducting combing operations in the vicinity, comprising mountainous terrain and thick vegetation.

When contacted, a senior police official said most of the helicopter components were already seized by the Air Force officials and handed over to the Accident Investigation Board. The STF personnel, who had the expertise to move in jungle terrain, were engaged in looking for fresh evidence that could aid the probe into the circumstances that led to the crash.

Asked whether the meteorological report on December 8, points to inclement weather conditions that could affect visibility along the Sulur Air Base to the Wellington Defence Services Staff College stretch, the official who preferred not to be quoted, said a formal communication had been sent to the authorities concerned, calling for those details.