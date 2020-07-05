CB-CID registers case against website

CHENNAI

05 July 2020

Morphed pictures were published

The CB-CID has registered a case against a website for publishing morphed pictures of Jeyaraj and Benicks, who allegedly died of police excesses in Sattankulam. The CB-CID will be issuing summons to the editor of the website for inquiry.

In connection with the Sattankulam custodial deaths, a case has been registered by the CB-CID and five police personnel have been arrested. Meanwhile, a website published photographs of the bodies of the victims with cut injuries on the neck, chest and other parts of the bodies.

When the injuries in the pictures published by the website were compared with those noted down by the doctor who performed the post-mortem, they did not match, said the CB-CID in a press note. Hence, the police suspect that the photographs were morphed and published by the website to create social unrest and alarm among the public.

Terming that such posts with distorted facts, circulated with vested interests and ulterior motive would hamper the investigation, the CB-CID warned of strict action against all those circulating false information on social media.

The CB-CID has also warned people to take down such posts or face legal action.