CB-CID registers case against website

The CB-CID has registered a case against a website for publishing morphed pictures of Jeyaraj and Benicks, who allegedly died of police excesses in Sattankulam. The CB-CID will be issuing summons to the editor of the website for inquiry.
In connection with the Sattankulam custodial deaths, a case has been registered by the CB-CID and five police personnel have been arrested. Meanwhile, a website published photographs of the bodies of the victims with cut injuries on the neck, chest and other parts of the bodies.
When the injuries in the pictures published by the website were compared with those noted down by the doctor who performed the post-mortem, they did not match, said the CB-CID in a press note. Hence, the police suspect that the photographs were morphed and published by the website to create social unrest and alarm among the public.
Terming that such posts with distorted facts, circulated with vested interests and ulterior motive would hamper the investigation, the CB-CID warned of strict action against all those circulating false information on social media.
The CB-CID has also warned people to take down such posts or face legal action.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath