CB-CID registers case against 10 police officers

28 June 2021 00:54 IST

They have been accused of intimidating a businessman to transfer his properties in 2019

The CB-CID have registered a case against 10 policemen, including an Assistant Commissioner and inspector, in connection with a case filed against them by a businessman accusing them of detaining him in a farm house and forcing him to hand over his properties to another person in 2019.

A Chennai-based businessman, in his complaint, said some police officers, including an Assistant Commissioner of Police, who were then serving in Chennai, had held him under illegal detention, along with his mother, fiancée and her brother, in a farmhouse two years ago. They forced him to hand over his properties.

Business partners

The complainant claimed that he had entered into a business venture with a couple of friends many years ago, but later wound-up operations.

Though the settlement was done among partners through bank transfers, he had claimed that the police officers, who were allegedly acting at the behest of one of the partners, took the businessman to the police station in September/October 2019, and threatened him with dire consequences.

The State police headquarters had asked the CB-CID wing to investigate the incident. “We have registered a case and started an investigation,” a CB-CID officer said.