‘CB-CID probing another Sattankulam custodial torture case’

MADURAI

21 July 2020 21:47 IST

The State government on Tuesday informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that the investigation into another custodial torture case in Sattankulam that allegedly led to the death of a youth was being probed by the CB-CID. This incident is reported to have occurred before the deaths of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks, who were allegedly tortured at Sattankulam police station.

Justice R. Pongiappan was informed by the State that the investigation into custodial torture and death of Mahendran was transferred to the CB-CID and a communication in this regard was submitted before the court. Taking cognisance of the submission, the judge adjourned the case till July 22 for considering the application for providing police protection to the family.

The court was hearing the petition filed by S. Vadivu from Thoothukudi district who alleged that her younger son Mahendran was tortured by Sattankulam police in the name of inquiry. He had suffered injuries on his head and private parts and was kept in illegal custody for a day.

It was said that after Mahendran was let off, the police had threatened Ms. Vadivu of dire consequences if she spoke of police torture to anyone. Mahendran who complained of giddiness and pain was taken to Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for treatment. Later, he succumbed to his injuries.