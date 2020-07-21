CB-CID probing another custodial torture case in Sattankulam, govt. tells HC

The State government on Tuesday informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that the investigation into another custodial torture case in Sattankulam that allegedly led to the death of a youth was being probed by the CB-CID.
This incident is reported to have occurred before the deaths of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks, who were allegedly tortured at the Sattankulam police station.
Justice R. Pongiappan was informed that the investigation into the custodial torture and death of Mahendran had been transferred to the CB-CID, and a communication in this regard was submitted before the court.
Adjourned till July 22
Taking cognisance of the submission, the judge adjourned the case till July 22 for considering the application seeking police protection to the family.
The court was hearing a petition filed by S. Vadivu from Thoothukudi district, who alleged that her younger son Mahendran was tortured by Sattankulam police personnel in the name of inquiry. He suffered injuries on his head and private parts and was kept in illegal custody for a day.
‘Mother threatened’
It was alleged that after Mahendran was let off, the police threatened Vadivu with dire consequences if she complained about the torture. Mahendran, who complained of giddiness and pain, was taken to the Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.
