CB-CID probe sought into alleged honour killing

MADURAI

28 October 2021 20:21 IST

High Court asks for State’s response in the case

A government school teacher from Pudukkottai district filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday seeking a CB-CID probe into the death of a 20-year-old caste Hindu woman. He alleged that it was a case of honour killing.

The petitioner, R. Selvam of Kottaikadu, a member of Periyar Ambedkar Makkal Kazhagam, said A. Sivajothi was in a relationship with a Scheduled Caste youth, P. Sivagurunathan, 21. The woman’s parents opposed the relationship and separated them.

Advertising

Advertising

The family members of Sivajothi threatened the family members of Mr. Sivagurunathan and confined Sivajothi to their house. Due to threats from the woman’s family, Mr. Sivagurunathan went to Chennai, the petitioner said.

On July 2, Sivajothi died under mysterious circumstances. Her family members cremated the body without giving any explanation with regard to her death, the petitioner said.

Later, they maintained that it was a case of suicide. Police registered a case only after a protest was staged seeking justice for Sivajothi. But, no action had been taken in the case, he added.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and K. Murali Shankar sought response from the State government and adjourned the case till November 30.