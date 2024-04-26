ADVERTISEMENT

CB-CID probe ordered into seizure of ₹3.98 crore linked to BJP leader Nainar Nagenthran

April 26, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

One of the men apprehended had earlier claimed the money was meant for distribution to voters in Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency

The Hindu Bureau

File picture of the cash that was seized at Tambaram railway station.

Tamil Nadu Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal has ordered the transfer of the investigation into the seizure of ₹3.98 crore in cash at Tambaram in the run-up to the recent Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu, from three persons to CB-CID. 

Seizure of ₹3.99 crore | Madras High Court dismisses plea for a probe by ED under money laundering law

On April, 7, a flying squad and police personnel seized ₹3.98 crore from three passengers — S. Satish and S. Naveen of Agaram in Chennai and S. Perumal of Srivaikundam in Thoothukudi district — travelling on board the Chennai-Tirunelveli Nellai Superfast Express.

Satish told investigators he was an employee of a hotel owned by BJP candidate for Tirunelveli Lok Sabha Nainar Nagenthran in Chennai and claimed the money was meant for distribution to voters in Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency.

Police said he had an identity card to establish that he was a member of the BJP and was also in possession of a copy of Mr. Nagendran’s proof of identity.

On April 14, Tambaram Police issued summons to examine Mr. Nagenthran. The case was investigated by Tambaram Police. 

