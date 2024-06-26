ADVERTISEMENT

CB-CID on the lookout for former T.N. Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar in land grab case

Updated - June 26, 2024 11:40 am IST

Published - June 26, 2024 11:39 am IST - CHENNAI

Police said Mr. Vijayabhaskar has been absconding after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected recently; the case relates to the alleged grabbing of land worth more than ₹100 crore in Karur district

The Hindu Bureau

Former Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar. File photograph

A special police team of Tamil Nadu’s Crime Branch Criminal Investigation department (CB-CID) has been sent to northern States in search of absconding former Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar, in relation to a land grabbing case filed in Karur. 

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior police officer said the former Transport Minister and AIADMK leader has been absconding since his plea for anticipatory bail with regard to the alleged grabbing of land worth more than ₹100 crore in Karur district was rejected by the district court recently.

The land grab case was filed by an individual, Prakash, at the Karur Taluk police station and was later transferred to the CB-CID. 

A special police team is searching for the AIADMK leader who is believed to have left his hometown and gone into hiding in a State in the north.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US