CB-CID on the lookout for former T.N. Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar in land grab case

Police said Mr. Vijayabhaskar has been absconding after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected recently; the case relates to the alleged grabbing of land worth more than ₹100 crore in Karur district

Updated - June 26, 2024 11:40 am IST

Published - June 26, 2024 11:39 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Former Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar. File photograph

A special police team of Tamil Nadu’s Crime Branch Criminal Investigation department (CB-CID) has been sent to northern States in search of absconding former Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar, in relation to a land grabbing case filed in Karur. 

A senior police officer said the former Transport Minister and AIADMK leader has been absconding since his plea for anticipatory bail with regard to the alleged grabbing of land worth more than ₹100 crore in Karur district was rejected by the district court recently.

The land grab case was filed by an individual, Prakash, at the Karur Taluk police station and was later transferred to the CB-CID. 

A special police team is searching for the AIADMK leader who is believed to have left his hometown and gone into hiding in a State in the north.

