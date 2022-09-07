CB-CID officials at the AIADMK headquarters to investigate OPS-EPS factions clash

The action comes following a complaint filed by AIADMK leader C.Ve. Shanmugam.

The Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) officials are conducting an investigation at the AIADMK headquarters in Royapettah, Chennai, on Wednesday morning.

The officials supervised by DSP Venkatesan are inspecting the party headquarters with reference to the violence which erupted between the warring factions of former Chief Ministers O. Panneerselvam and Edappadi K. Palaniswami on July 11 when the AIADMK’s general council meeting was taking place in Vanagaram near Chennai.

The damaged AIADMK Party office when supporters of O. Pannerselvam and Edappadi K. Palaniswami clashed on July 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: RAGU R

The CB-CID officials are inspecting the headquarters based on the complaint filed by party leader C.Ve. Shanmugam in which he alleged the Mr. Panneerselvam and his followers had ransacked the headquarters.

Mr. Shanmugam had even moved Madras High Court recently citing the CB-CID officials have not taken any steps regarding the clash between the two groups leading to the Revenue officials sealing the property.