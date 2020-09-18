CB-CID interrogates Sri Lankan national claiming to be policeman

A Sri Lankan national, Pradeep Kumar Bandara, who claimed to be a policeman from Colombo, and reached Dhanushkodi on September 5 illegally, is being interrogated by the CB-CID police.
The 30-year-old man has claimed that he was a policeman at Port Station, Colombo since 2018 and had reached Indian shores in a fibre boat.
When Marine Police inquired with him earlier, he had told them that he apprehended arrest after senior officers in Colombo zeroed in on him in connection with a case of 23 kilograms of narcotic substances, including heroin, going missing.
After registering a case under various sections, including sections of the Passports Act, the accused was produced before the Judicial Magistrate Court, which remanded him in judicial custody.
Following this, he was sent to Central Prisons, Puzhal. The case was then transferred to the CB-CID police.
Seeking custody of the accused on Thursday, the CB-CID police filed an application before the court, which granted five days for interrogation. The case was adjourned to September 21.
