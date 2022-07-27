Tamil Nadu

CB-CID gets one-day custody of five persons in Kallakurichi girl student death case

Special Correspondent VILLUPURAM July 27, 2022 14:29 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 14:29 IST

The Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) police has been granted one-day custody of five persons including two members of the management of Sakthi Matriculation Higher Secondary School, the school’s principal, and two teachers in the case relating to the death of a Plus Two girl student in the school premises on July 13.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Villupuram, M. Pushparani passed the order on Wednesday with a direction to the CB-CID to produce the school’s chairman Ravikumar, secretary Shanthi Ravikumar, Principal Sivasankaran and two teachers - Haripriya and Krithika - before the court at 12.30 p.m. on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The CB-CID, which took charge of the girl student’s death case on July 17 from the Chinna Salem police, had filed a petition before the court on Tuesday, seeking three-day custody of the five persons. Following the court order, the CB-CID team took the five into their custody to interrogate them about the girl student’s death.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Tamil Nadu
Read more...