CB-CID gets one-day custody of five persons in Kallakurichi girl student death case

The Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) police has been granted one-day custody of five persons including two members of the management of Sakthi Matriculation Higher Secondary School, the school’s principal, and two teachers in the case relating to the death of a Plus Two girl student in the school premises on July 13. Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Villupuram, M. Pushparani passed the order on Wednesday with a direction to the CB-CID to produce the school’s chairman Ravikumar, secretary Shanthi Ravikumar, Principal Sivasankaran and two teachers - Haripriya and Krithika - before the court at 12.30 p.m. on Thursday. The CB-CID, which took charge of the girl student’s death case on July 17 from the Chinna Salem police, had filed a petition before the court on Tuesday, seeking three-day custody of the five persons. Following the court order, the CB-CID team took the five into their custody to interrogate them about the girl student’s death. (Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).



