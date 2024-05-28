CB-CID confirms death of hearing and speech impaired woman reported missing in Thanjavur in 2017

Seven years after a hearing and speech impaired woman was reported missing in Thanjavur district, the Crime Branch CID confirmed her death after DNA analysis matched with an unidentified body found in the neighbouring Pudukottai district.

Sources in the agency said the victim Nishanthi, 29, was a native of Orathanadu. Her husband worked in Chennai. On July 31, 2017, she informed her parents that she was going to Thanjavur on some work but never returned home. Her father M. Palanivel then lodged a complaint with the Orathanadu police.

Preliminary inquiries by the police did not provide any clues that could lead to locating the woman. However, an eyewitness informed police that Nishanthi was seen conversing in a sign language with a man in the local market a day before she went missing. Further probe led the investigators to seize the woman’s SIM card from the man, the sources said.

On interrogation, the suspect admitted that he had an argument with Nishanthi. She later took a bus and threw the SIM card at him while leaving. The suspect died of Covid complications during the pandemic. Without much of progress, the case was transferred to the CB-CID for investigation.

Investigators perused the profiles of 1,230 unidentified bodies reported from across the State to check for any similarities with the missing woman. During the course of the probe, the police found that an unidentified body of a woman found in Killanur in Pudukottai district had some features matching with that of Nishanthi.

CB-CID officers collected DNA samples of the missing woman’s parents and sent it to the Tamil Nadu Forensic Science Laboratory. The analysis revealed the samples matched with that of the unidentified body. Post-mortem conducted on the spot on the highly decomposed body did not reveal any major injury.

“We have now established with the help of forensic evidence that Nishanthi was the person who was found dead in Pudukottai district. Though no major injury has been recorded in the post-mortem report, the cause of her death remains to be ascertained. Inquiries are on with some of her hearing and speech impaired friends to establish the cause of death,” a senior CB-CID officer said.