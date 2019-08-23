CB-CID busts international call racket

The Crime Branch-CID of the Tamil Nadu police on Thursday conducted a joint raid along with telecom officials and busted a tower set-up used to make illegal international calls.

According to an official release, investigators searched the premises of DRAV Telecommunications at Thangam Colony in Anna Nagar West. It was found the set-up routed calls through Voice Over Internet Protocol to connect foreign calls as local traffic. It bypassed offered prices much lower than the local service providers thereby causing a revenue loss to the government. Muppiri Reddy and four of his employees were arrested.

The system was dismantled and gadgets, 1,500 SIM cards and foreign currency were seized.