CB-CID begins probe into undertrial’s death

Two days after the case relating to the death of an undertrial Selvamurugan in the Virudhachalam General Hospital was handed over to the CB-CID, a team of officials from the investigating agency began their probe on Sunday.
Police sources said the documents and case diary files were handed over by the Neyveli police to the CB-CID team. The CB-CID team led by Inspector Deepa inspected the Neyveli police station and the Virudhachalam sub-jail where he was lodged.
Selvamurugan, 42, of Kadampuliyur near Neyveli who had several cases against him was arrested by the Neyveli police in connection with a chain snatching incident on October 30 and remanded to custody in the Virudhachalam sub-jail.
The undertrial suffered seizures on November 2 and was taken to the Virudhachalam GH for treatment. He again suffered seizures on November 4 and was taken to the GH where he succumbed.
The family of Selvamurugan had alleged that police excesses had been the cause of the death.
