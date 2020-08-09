CB-CID awaits chemical examination results

COIMBATORE

09 August 2020 00:00 IST

Needed to rule out poisoning in Sri Lankan gangster’s death

The CB-CID investigating the death of a man believed to be Sri Lankan underworld operative Maddumage Lasantha Chandana Perera, alias Angoda Lokka, early this July here also suspects that he might have been poisoned.

The post-mortem certificate of the deceased, a copy of which is with The Hindu, states that the man’s finger and toenails were bluish in colour, a possible indication of poisoning.

The senior civil assistant surgeon who performed the autopsy has observed in the document that the body did not have evidence of any ante-mortem external and internal injuries.

The heart of the deceased was sent for histopathological examination while viscera samples were preserved and sent for chemical examination. The cause of death will be attributed based on the results of these examinations and the complete post-mortem report will be prepared on the same.

Sources at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where the autopsy was conducted, said that there was no video record of the procedure as the body did not have external injuries or signs of suspicious death.

Several Sri Lankan media had reported in July that Lokka could have been poisoned to death in India, many days before Coimbatore city police issued a statement on August 2 that three persons, including a Sri Lankan woman, were arrested in connection with the death of a man suspected to be Lokka.

Five-day custody sought

K. Shankar, Inspector General of Police, CB-CID, said the agency has sought five days custody of the three accused, namely Amani Thanji, D. Sivakamasundari and her friend S. Dyaneswaran from Erode who were arrested for allegedly helping the deceased in obtaining an Aadhaar card and illegal stay in India.

The court is likely to hear the custody petition on Wednesday.

It is learnt that the seven special teams of the CB-CID have collected a large chunk of information regarding the deceased and the three accused for custodial interrogation.

The investigators also found that the deceased underwent a cosmetic plastic surgery on his nose at a private hospital in R.S. Puram, Coimbatore, in February this year on the grounds that he was desirous of acting in films.