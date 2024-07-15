ADVERTISEMENT

Cauvery water sharing: T.N. CM Stalin condemns Karnataka, convenes all-party meeting on July 16

Updated - July 15, 2024 02:24 pm IST

Published - July 15, 2024 01:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

TN’s Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan would chair the all-party in the Secretariat campus in Chennai at 11 am

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin. File | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday, July 15, 2024 condemned the neighbouring Karnataka government over not releasing water in the Cauvery due to Tamil Nadu. He has also called for an all-party (legislative) meeting in the Secretariat in Chennai on July 16 to decide on future course of action.

“Karnataka refusing to release water due to Tamil Nadu is strongly condemnable. The Tamil Nadu government would under no circumstances accept such actions affecting the welfare of farmers from Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Stalin said in a statement.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan would chair the all-party (those represented in the TN legislature) in the Secretariat campus in Chennai at 11 am on July 16 to discuss the future course of action, Mr. Stalin said. The meeting would also get inputs from legal experts over this issue.

Earlier on July 14, Karnataka decided to release Cauvery water at the rate of 8,000 cusecs daily to Tamil Nadu following a direction from the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC); the panel had directed that the State release 1 tmcft (11,500 cusecs) of water. The State also decided to go on an appeal to the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) against the CWRC order.

