Cauvery Water Management Authority to meet on June 22

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA)'s first meeting for the current water year will be held on June 22.

On Thursday, June 17, the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee will hold its deliberations.

The two meetings, to be held online, have been organised in the light of the onset of southwest monsoon.

Last week, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin wrote to Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat requesting to take steps to advise the Authority (CWMA) that Tamil Nadu be supplied with its share of water, as per the monthly schedule prescribed by the Supreme Court. For the month of June, the State is to get 9.19 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) and for July, 31.24 tmc ft.

Between June 1 and June 13 (Thursday), the State realised about 1.5 tmc ft with a shortfall of around 2.5 tmc ft.