Cauvery Water Management Authority puts off meeting again

Tamil Nadu’s request is behind the postponement this time

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) has again postponed its meeting from June 23 to July 6. This time, the Tamil Nadu government’s request forced it to put it off, according to CWMA chairman Saumitra Kumar Haldar.

The State government had stated that it would be preoccupied with the engagements of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Originally, the CWMA was to have met on June 17, and the meeting was postponed in view of Karnataka’s request.

The meeting assumed importance as it would take up for discussion the Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum-drinking water project, which is being opposed by Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Haldar made it clear there would not be any more postponement, and those who would not be able to attend the meeting in person could join in virtual mode.