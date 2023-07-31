ADVERTISEMENT

Cauvery Water Management Authority has requested Karnataka to release water to T.N.: Union Jal Shakti Ministry

July 31, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Union Minister of State, Bishweswar Tudu, replying to a question posed by Rajya Sabha MP C.Ve. Shanmugam, said a letter had been sent to the Karnataka government in this regard on July 4, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) requested the Karnataka government early this month, to  “take suitable necessary action” regarding the release of water from the latter’s reservoirs to Tamil Nadu, according to the Union Jal Shakti Ministry.

ALSO READ
Explained | Why are Karnataka and Tamil Nadu sparring over the Mekedatu dam project in the Cauvery Basin?

Answering a question posed by MP C.Ve. Shanmugam (AIADMK), the Union Minister of State, Bishweswar Tudu, conveyed to the Rajya Sabha on Monday that the CWMA, on July 4, 2023, sent a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary [Rakesh Singh] of the Water Resources Department of the Karnataka government, calling upon the latter to ensure the release so that “the quantum of water realised at Billigundulu, during the current water year 2023-24, is as per the final award of the CWDT [Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal], as modified by the Hon’ble Supreme Court.”

The Minister also gave information with regard to the realisation of water at Billigundulu on the inter-State border in the past three years. As per the Supreme Court’s judgement in February 2018,  Karnataka should release 177.25 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) annually at Billigundulu.  The realisation was 211.315 tmc ft in 2020-21; 281.058 tmc ft in 2021-22 and 667.483 tmc ft in 2022-23.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US