August 31, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AMMK’s general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, will lead a demonstration of his party in Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district on September 5, 2023, to condemn the DMK government for its “role of duplicity” on the Cauvery river water issue and to slam the Congress government of Karnataka for its “refusal” to supply Tami Nadu’s rightful share of water.