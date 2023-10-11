Cauvery water dispute | Madras High Court lawyers stage demonstration against Karnataka government

October 11, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

Members of the Madras High Court Advocates Association (MHAA) staged a demonstration outside the court campus on Wednesday, impressing upon the government of Karnataka to release forthwith, Cauvery river water, for the use of farmers in the delta districts of Tamil Nadu.

The advocates condemned the Karnataka government for being reluctant to release water despite the Supreme Court’s September 21, 2023 specific order, directing it to continue the release of 5,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.

Carrying placards and raising slogans, the lawyers demanded that the Karnataka government respected the Supreme Court order, which was in line with the decisions of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) as well as the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) with respect to the quantum of water to which Tamil Nadu is entitled.