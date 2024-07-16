ADVERTISEMENT

Cauvery water dispute: All-party meeting commences to decide on T.N.’s stand

Updated - July 16, 2024 12:19 pm IST

Published - July 16, 2024 12:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

Following Karnataka’s refusal, the Tamil Nadu government had also written to Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) urging it to implement the directive of the CWRC to Karnataka to release 1 tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu.

The Hindu Bureau

PMK leader G.K. Mani arriving at all party meeting convened over Cauvery water dispute at the Secretariat on July 16, 2024 | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

An all-party (represented in the Tamil Nadu Legislature) meeting chaired by Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan commenced in the Secretariat in Chennai on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. The meeting is set to discuss the State’s Cauvery water dispute with neighbouring Karnataka along with inputs and legal experts and further decide on the future course of action.

ADVERTISEMENT

Representatives of the principal opposition AIADMK, Congress, PMK, BJP, VCK, CPI (M), CPI were present in the meeting. Representatives from Kongunadu Makkal Katchi, Manidhaneya Makkal Katchi, Puratchi Bharatham and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi were also present in the meeting.

Explained | The Cauvery water conundrum

The meeting was convened as Karnataka refused a directive of the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) to release 1 tmcft of water in the Cauvery to Tamil Nadu.

Following Karnataka’s refusal, the Tamil Nadu government had also written to Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) urging it to implement the directive of the CWRC to Karnataka to release 1 tmcft of water in the Cauvery to Tamil Nadu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As on July 15, the total water storage in four major reservoirs of Karnataka stood at 75.586 tmc. The water storage in Mettur dam is merely 13.808 tmc.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US