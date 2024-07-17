Cauvery row: parties condemn Karnataka; State to move SC if necessary

A resolution was passed at a meeting of all political parties (legislative) of Tamil Nadu urging the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to direct the Karnataka government to release the Cauvery water due to Tamil Nadu, in accordance with the directions of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) and the Supreme Court.

It was unanimously resolved to move the Supreme Court “if necessary” and undertake all legal steps to obtain the water due to the State, in line with the verdicts of the CWDT and the Supreme Court. “Based on the resolution, this government will undertake all necessary steps to protect the interest of farmers in the Cauvery delta region,” Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said in the meeting.

The meeting, chaired by Mr. Stalin on Tuesday, adopted a resolution, “strongly condemning” the Karnataka government for its refusal to release the water due to Tamil Nadu, as per the directive of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC). Karnataka’s action amounted to “contempt” of the CWDT and the Supreme Court verdicts delivered in 2007 and 2018 respectively, it was observed.

Minister Duraimurugan; DMK’s R.S. Bharathi, and P. Wilson; AIADMK’s S.P. Velumani and O.S. Manian; Congress’s K. Selvaperunthagai and S. Rajesh Kumar; PMK’s G.K. Mani and S. Sadhasivam; VCK’s Thol. Thirumavalavan and S.S. Balaji; BJP’s Karu. Nagarajan and M. Muruganantham; CPI (M)’s V.P. Nagaimaali and P. Shanmugam; CPI’s T. Ramachandran and M. Veerapandian; Manidhaneya Makkal Katchi’s M.H. Jawahirullah and Pudumadam Aleem; Kongu Makkal Desiya Katchi’s E.R. Easwaran and S. Suriamoorthi; Puratchi Bharatham’s M. Jagan Moorthy; MDMK’s T. Sadhan Thirumalaikumar and M. Boominathan; and Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, among others, were present in the meeting.

Mr. Stalin recalled that Karnataka had refused to release water in the past and the Tamil Nadu government had been taking legal steps to ensure that its farmers received water. “The Karnataka government’s action cannot be accepted, especially when the southwest monsoon this year has been favourable...”

The meeting was convened as Karnataka refused to follow a CWRC directive to release 1 tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu.

