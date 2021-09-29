Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee resents Tamil Nadu government’s inaction

The coordinator, CRRC, P. Maniarasan said the Modi government has not initiated any action against the upper riparian State in this issue.

The Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee (CRRC) has resented Tamil Nadu government’s “ineffectiveness” to make the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) Act in a fair and just manner in the sharing of Cauvery river among the riparian States.

In a statement issued in Thanjavur on Tuesday, the coordinator, CRRC, P. Maniarasan said the CWMA meeting held on Monday concluded as usual with the Authority directing the Karnataka government to release water into Cauvery from its dams without specifying the quantity though the deficit amount of water to be released by Karnataka stood at 33.7 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) as on September 26.

Pointing out that the Karnataka had never implemented the ‘directions’ from the Authority fully in the past, Mr. Maniarasan said the Modi government has not initiated any action against the upper riparian State in this issue. The Tamil Nadu government too had not initiated any legal action or democratic move against the CWMA to ensure that the Authority act in a fair and just manner, he charged.

Urging the Tamil Nadu government to press for the dissolution of the current Authority and formation of an autonomous body with powers to ensure the implementation of the Supreme Court order with respect to the sharing of Cauvery river water among the riparian States, the CRRC called upon the farmers associations and political parties to organise demonstrations all over Tamil Nadu to press the demand for the formation of a powerful autonomous CWMA.