Cauvery resolution shows DMK’s double standards, alleges Vanathi Srinivasan

October 09, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

She blamed the DMK for its alleged inability to leverage its alliance with the Congress, which is the ruling part in Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau

Vanathi Srinivasan | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Bharatiya Janata Party’s National Mahila Morcha president and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan on Monday alleged that the resolution passed by the Assembly regarding the Cauvery issue showed the double standards of the ruling DMK.

Addressing the media after staging a walkout without supporting the resolution, she said her party was not satisfied with the resolution as it did not move towards a permanent solution to safeguard Tamil Nadu’s rights in getting its share of Cauvery water from Karnataka.

Ms. Srinivasan blamed the DMK for its alleged inability to leverage its alliance with the Congress, which is the ruling party in Karnataka, to ensure that the State’s share of water was released and farmers’ welfare was secured thereby.

She pointed out that the DMK opposed the Dam Safety Bill passed by the Union government in Parliament, which according to her would have ensured a permanent solution for the Cauvery issue. She contended that opposing that Bill, but now appealing through this resolution to the Prime Minister to intervene amounted to double standards by the DMK.

