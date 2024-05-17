Cauvery panel tells Karnataka to release nearly 1.25 tmc ft

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee on Thursday instructed Karnataka to release approximately 1.25 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) in the remaining period of this month towards environmental purpose. The decision was taken at the Committee’s meeting in Bengaluru that was attended by many members, including from Tamil Nadu, online. Two months ago, when the panel met in Puducherry, the State government’s officials attended in person. On May 21, the Cauvery Water Management Authority is scheduled to hold its meeting in New Delhi.

