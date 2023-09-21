Cauvery issue: Ramadoss demands compensation for affected farmers

September 21, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

With the Supreme Court refusing to intervene either in favour of Karnataka or Tamil Nadu in the Cauvery water dispute, PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday urged the Tamil Nadu government to grant a compensation of ₹40,000 an acre to the affected farmers.

“There are a thousand ways to exert political pressure on the Centre to direct the Karnataka government to release water to Tamil Nadu. But the Tamil Nadu government is not willing to explore them,” he said in a statement.

Criticising the State government for allegedly not having taken sufficient steps in this regard, Mr. Ramadoss said: “The Tamil Nadu government did not come forward to call for an all-party meeting to discuss the issue.”

Though the PMK founder acknowledged the [effort of] the delegation of MPs headed by Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan in calling on Union Jal Shakti Minister in Delhi, he maintained that it did not yield any result.

He said it appeared that the lawyers representing Tamil Nadu failed to make judges of the Supreme Court realise the grave situation prevailing in Tamil Nadu over Cauvery water.