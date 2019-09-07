Cauvery in spate, flood alert issued

The Water Resources Department has issued a flood alert in the downstream areas of the Cauvery following an increase in the inflow of water to the Stanley reservoir at Mettur.

Owing to the rising inflow, the officials raised the Ellis Saddle gates and released 2,000 cusecs of water.

According to officials, at 8 p.m on Friday, the water level in the reservoir was 118.11 ft, as against the full reservoir level of 120ft. The storage was 90,487 mcft. The inflow to the reservoir was 73,000 cusecs and at Biligundulu it was 80,000 cusecs.

Around 5.30 p.m, the outflow from the dam into the Cauvery, through the power house tunnel, was increased from 18,000 cusecs to 25,000 cusecs. The outflow through East-West Canal was 700 cusecs.

Advisory issued

The WRD has asked people living along the banks of the Cauvery to move to safe places.

It alerted Collectors of 12 downstream districts and senior PWD officials.

The increased inflow at Biligundulu inundated the pavements of the tourists’ enclave in Hogenakkal, which was closed to tourists on Thursday as the water level rose after Karnataka released more water from the Krishnaraja Sagar and Kabini reservoirs. Safety measures were tightened.

Revenue officials, police and fire and rescue services personnel were kept on standby.