Cauvery-Gundar river link project launched by DMK in 2008, says Stalin

The Cauvery-Gundar river link project, for which Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will lay the foundation stone on Sunday, was already inaugurated in 2008 during the DMK regime, said party president M.K. Stalin on Saturday.
During his campaign at Dharapuram, he said former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi inaugurated the river link project in Tiruchi in June 2008, for which the DMK government had allocated ₹165 crore.
Accusing the AIADMK government of neglecting the project for more than a decade, Mr. Stalin alleged that it was making last-minute efforts ahead of the Assembly election.
“The only achievement of Mr. Palaniswami is increasing the debt of Tamil Nadu,” he alleged. The State’s debt was around ₹1 lakh crore in 2011 but has now increased to nearly ₹5 lakh crore, he added. The petitions received by the DMK during its campaign were proof that the Chief Minister “did not do anything for the people in the last four years”, he alleged.
Promises jobs
Mr. Stalin said the DMK would increase employment opportunities for the youth. Reiterating his announcement that loans of women self-help groups in cooperative societies would be waived, he said the party was committed to protecting the welfare of women.
Former Minister M.P Saminathan and Madathukulam MLA R. Jayaramakrishnan, were present during the campaign.
