‘Cauvery-Gundar link soon’

In three to four years, Ramanathapuram will have more green cover, the Chief Minister said. The State government’s ambitious project, the Cauvery-Gundar river-link scheme, will begin by January.

The project, covering a 250 km stretch and costing around ₹14,000 crore, will be executed in three phases. Six districts including Karur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga and Virudhunagar, among others, will benefit from the scheme. Once the project is completed, waterbodies in parched areas like Paramakudi, R.S. Mangalam and others will no longer remain dry, he said, adding that the objective of the scheme is to prevent the wastage of surplus water in Cauvery.