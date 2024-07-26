GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cauvery delta farmers in Tamil Nadu demand early release of water from Mettur dam for samba cultivation

They say water level in the Stanley reservoir expected to reach the maximum level soon and the government should start releasing 10,000 to 20,000 cusecs for optimum utilisation of water

Published - July 26, 2024 05:21 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers participating in the monthly agriculture grievance meeting chaired by Collector B. Priyanka Pankajam in Thanjavur on Friday demanded early opening of the Mettur dam for irrigation purpose.

Referring to the India Meteorological Department’s forecast of a good monsoon, they urged the Collector to forward their plea to the State government to take a decision soon so that they could take up samba cultivation with confidence.

Submitting a memorandum at the meeting, G. Srinivasan of Ganapathi Agraharam, a progressive farmer, said the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur was all set to reach its full capacity in a day or two given the copious flow in the Cauvery thanks to the good monsoon over Kerala and Karnataka.

Since the meteorological department had predicted good precipitation in Kerala and Karnataka for another 10 days, letting out “surplus realisation” from Mettur dam after it gets filled up would not be of any use as the officials would be forced to release a huge quantity of water into the Kollidam to prevent flooding of cultivable lands in delta region.

Hence, it would be apt to release 10,000 or 20,000 cusecs of water immediately into the Cauvery river so that the parched riverbeds/channels in the Cauvery basin get a wetting. This would help delta farmers, who were struggling to save the kuruvai crop, which was cultivated with groundwater, he said.

A. Thangavel, president, Aambalapattu South Irrigation Society, Orathanadu taluk, said regulated release of water for irrigation from August first week or even earlier would help impound sufficient water in the Stanley Reservoir once the northeast monsoon sets in over the delta region.

A.K.R. Ravichandran, president, Cauvery Delta Farmers’ Association, Mohammed Ibrahim of Ayyampettai, Senthil of Kattukuruchi, and V. Veerasenan, president, Nasuvini Riverbed Dam Farmers Development Association, also urged the State government to release water from the Stanley Reservoir as early as possible so that delta farmers could take up samba cultivation.

