Cauvery delta farmers’ association representatives thank CM Stalin

April 11, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Chennai

Various representatives of farmers associations from Cauvery Delta region thanked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday for strongly opposing the notification of auction of three lignite blocks in Cauvery delta and fertile region by the Centre in writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 4 and for allowing a special call to attention resolution regarding the same in the State Assembly.

A government release said representatives from various Cauvery Delta Farmers Association met the CM in the presence of State Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, M.R.K. Panneerselvam.