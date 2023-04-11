HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cauvery delta farmers’ association representatives thank CM Stalin

A government release said representatives from various Cauvery Delta Farmers Association met the CM in the presence of State Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, M.R.K. Panneerselvam

April 11, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Various representatives of farmers associations from Cauvery Delta region thanked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday for strongly opposing the notification of auction of three lignite blocks in Cauvery delta and fertile region by the Centre in writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 4 and for allowing a special call to attention resolution regarding the same in the State Assembly.

A government release said representatives from various Cauvery Delta Farmers Association met the CM in the presence of State Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, M.R.K. Panneerselvam.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.