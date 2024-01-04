GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cauvery delta awaits govt.’s move to resume water release from Mettur

The authorities are contemplating resuming water release from Mettur which was stopped on October 10. 

January 04, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Chennai

T Ramakrishnan
T. Ramakrishnan
A veteran water expert says that the release may have to be done till mid-February.

A veteran water expert says that the release may have to be done till mid-February.

Having surpassed the normal coverage of paddy during the Samba-Thaladi cultivation season, the Cauvery delta is now facing the challenge of saving it, spread over nearly 12 lakh acres, till harvest.  

The authorities are contemplating resuming water release from Mettur which was stopped on October 10.  A decision in this regard is expected to be taken soon. A veteran water expert says that the release may have to be done till mid-February, if and when the  resumption of the discharge is made.   

As on date, the water level of Mettur stood at71.25 ft (full level: 120 ft) with the storage being 33.78 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft ) against the capacity of 93.47 tmc ft.. Assuming that the government would repeat what it did in October when it stopped the release as the level touched 30.9 ft with the storage being around 7.9 tmc ft, it could make available nearly 25 tmc ft for farming in the delta.  

P.R. Pandian, a veteran farmer leader, who has been seeking the immediate re-commencement of the water supply from Mettur, points to drawing water from the Bhavanisagar dam under the arrangement - Cauvery credit. But, the water expert says that the government has to keep in mind interests  of Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal ayacut farmers too, who have already demanded the release of water  for their second crop season from January 7  to April 30, apart from other committed requirements such as the supply for drinking water and industry.  On Thursday morning, the dam’s storage was about 17 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.8 tmc ft. 

As for the delta achieving the coverage under Samba-Thaladi,  even though the water availability through the Cauvery  river was very meagre, the local sources, both surface and groundwater, came in handy. Free power supply for the  farmers and water stored in ponds had all contributed to the coverage.  The moderate rainfall recorded by the original undivided Thanjavur district (which is now divided into Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai) during the northeast monsoon (October-December) was another factor. 

At the end of December, Tamil Nadu realised 5.44 tmc ft of the Cauvery river last month. In the seven months of 2023, it got 74.11 tmc ft..

Related Topics

Monsoon / Agriculture / Tamil Nadu / Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.