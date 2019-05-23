Cauvery Committee meeting today

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee is holding its meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, five days ahead of the third meeting of the Cauvery Water Management Authority.
The meeting, to be attended by senior officials of all the basin States, is considered a pre-requisite for the deliberations of the Authority that will take place on May 28.
Given the present poor storage at the Mettur dam, Tamil Nadu is expected to make its plea for timely release of its share of water by Karnataka.
