Villupuram Collector D. Mohan on Friday warned cattle owners of severe action if they allowed their cattle to stray, causing hindrance to vehicular movement in the town. In a press release, he said he had received complaints from the public that stray cattle were hindering vehicular movement besides resulting in accidents on busy roads. Owners should take control of their animals. Mr. Mohan said, a fine of ₹5,000 would be levied on every cattle head with an apology in writing from the owners. They should remit the amount within three days, failing which steps would be taken to send the animals to the livestock market for public auction.
Cattle menace: Villupuram Collector warns owners of action
Special Correspondent
VILLUPURAM,
December 17, 2021 23:50 IST
₹5,000 fine per cattle head to be levied
