Cattle in Vellore, nearby districts face rain-related ailments

VELLORE,TAMIL NADU: 13/11/2021: As rain stopped, cattle herders flock to dispensaries to treat animals for monsoon related sickness. A view at Government Veterinary dispensary in Katpadi near Vellore on Saturday.Photo: Venkatachalapathy C /The Hindu

VELLORE

14 November 2021 00:17 IST

Around 50 cattle have died due to monsoon-related incidents since Oct. 1

The government veterinary dispensaries in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts are getting busier since the rain stopped a few days ago, as cattle owners queue up to treat their animals for monsoon-related ailments.

These animals, mostly milch cows and goats, are owned mainly by marginal farmers who supplement their income with cattle rearing. The animals have been facing common viral infections, including mastitis, syphilis, simple indigestion and diarrhea for more than a week. Most of these infections are related to the monsoon that animals get exposed to when they do not have proper shelters. Around 50 cattle have died in these districts due to incidents like lightning, drowning and wall collapse since October 1. "Simple methods like using lime and sodium bicarbonate will keep cattle sheds clean from flies and ticks. Free repellents are also given by government dispensaries for herders to prevent mosquitoes in sheds," an official said.

Water release

Vaccination of the cattle, which has not been done since early 2020 due to the pandemic, began in these districts, a week ago. Vaccination should be done twice a year to prevent anthrax and foot and mouth disease. Currently, 363 government veterinary centres, including 170 dispensaries, are operating here.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, with the discharge of 13,399 cusecs and 4,756 cusecs from Palar and Ponnai anaicut on Saturday, Deepa Satyan, Superintendent of Police, Ranipet, has deployed 326 police personnel along the river banks in the district.

Also, helpdesks, with helpline numbers (04172-271100 and 9884098100), have been set up for rain-related complaints.

On Saturday, Vellore Collector, P. Kumaravel Pandian, inaugurated 25 mobile medical camp vehicles in the district, mainly for remote villages and tribal hamlets. Each mobile vehicle has five medical staff, including a doctor and nurse, to treat rain-related sickness and provide COVID-19 vaccination.

Tiruvannamalai Collector B. Murugesh also flagged off 30 such mobile medical vehicles on Saturday.