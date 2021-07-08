Categorical stand ends spat between AIADMK and BJP

‘AIADMK does not gain much by antagonising the BJP’

The categorical statement by the AIADMK leadership on Wednesday evening on the continuance of the alliance headed by it, worked out at the time of the Assembly election, appears to have brought to an end the spat between the AIADMK and the BJP.

Though the AIADMK’s strongman from Villupuram and former Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam identifying the tie-up with the national party as one of the reasons for the Dravidian party’s defeat in the Assembly poll was not a surprise to many in the party, he is the first prominent figure in the AIADMK to speak out on the matter. This was followed by State BJP leader K.T. Raghavan’s sharp response, blaming the regional party for the defeat and the AIADMK’s organisation secretary D. Jayakumar’s reaction.

The development comes in the backdrop of the AIADMK calling a meeting of secretaries of all district units for Friday to discuss matters such as the organisational elections, preparedness for the local bodies elections, the strategy to be adopted to face litigation against office-bearers of the party and the measures to contain the influence of former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala over party members.

Gaining ground

There is a view among certain sections that after having lost power, the party does not stand to “gain much” by breaking its ties with the BJP. Under the given circumstances, it requires at least someone to lean on, the role of which can be played by the national party. Besides, if the “Sasikala factor” becomes a challenge, the AIADMK needs the support of a party like the BJP to defend itself.

But some others feel that the party can hope to regain the goodwill of a section of the minorities during the proposed elections to the rural local bodies in nine districts, if it declares that its relationship with the BJP is over at the time of the local bodies polls.

The AIADMK leadership has decided, at least for the time being, to make it clear that there is no going back on its relationship with the national party.