Catchy election tunes

UDHAGAMANDALAM

10 March 2021 01:36 IST

The Nilgiris district administration has partnered with the Nilgiris-based Redwave Studios to launch another catchy tune to encourage voter turnout in the district. The 3-minute song Karai nalladhu nga calls on electors to turn out and vote in large numbers, with Nilgiris Collector J. Innocent Divya also making an appearance before the song’s start, reinforcing the message. The district administration has partnered with the same studio on a number of occasions to spread awareness about COVID-19 and other government initiatives.

