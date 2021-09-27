Caste-wise census necessary, says PMK founder

Central govt.’s reasoning shows its ignorance, says PMK leader Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Sunday urged the Centre to collect caste-wise population census data.

In a statement, he said the reasons cited to collect SC/ST population data since 1951 were applicable for collecting population data of Other Backward Classes since 2001. “If the caste-wise population data is not collected, there is a danger of removal of OBC reservation. In India, caste-wise census is necessary and cannot be ignored,” he said.

Dr. Ramadoss also said the Centre’s reasoning that the caste-wise population census was not necessary when the government was trying to create a ‘casteless’ society showed its ignorance.

“Castes didn’t create themselves all of a sudden. Castes were created based on jobs done by people and the discrimination faced by them. The inequality and caste-based professions have to be abolished to create an equal society. For this, all communities have to develop and reservation is the basis for this. Centre must realise that caste-wise population census is necessary to ensure this,” the PMK leader said.