ADVERTISEMENT

Caste will have no role to play in appointment of temple priests, rules Madras High Court

June 26, 2023 02:48 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh made it “abundantly clear” that a person selected for the post of ‘Archaka’ must only satisfy requirements such as being well-versed in the knowledge required, properly trained and qualified to perform pujas and other rituals as per the relevant Agama Sastras

Mohamed Imranullah S
Mohamed Imranullah S.

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

In a significant verdict, the Madras High Court on Monday, June 26, 2023 made it “abundantly clear that the pedigree based on caste will have no role to play in the appointment of ‘Archaka’ (temple priest) if the person so selected for the post otherwise satisfies the requirements such as being well-versed in the knowledge required, properly trained and qualified to perform pujas and other rituals as per the requirements under the Agama Sastra applicable to the temple concerned.

To get today’s top stories from the State in your inbox, subscribe to our Tamil Nadu Today newsletter here

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh passed the ruling while disposing of a writ petition filed by Muthu Subramania Gurukal in 2018, challenging a notification issued that year by the Executive Officer of Sri Sugavaneswarar Swamy Temple in Salem calling for applications to fill up the post of Archagar/Sthanigar.

The petitioner had insisted that the appointments should be made only in accordance with the Agama followed by the temple.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Pursuant to the filing of the writ petition, the first Division Bench of the High Court had, in 2022, constituted a committee headed by Madras High Court retired judge M. Chockalingam to identify Agamic and non Agamic temples in the State.

Therefore, another question arose before Justice Venkatesh as to whether all temples should defer appointments of priests until the court-appointed committee submitted its report.

Answering these questions, the judge held that there would be no impediment for temple trustees and ‘Fit Persons’ appointed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department to appoint the priests, even before the submission of the report by the committee, if there was no doubt about the particular Agama to be followed with respect to a temple.

Even in respect of the Sugavaneswarar Swamy Temple, the judge allowed the appointment process. He added it would be open to the writ petitioner too, to participate in the selection.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US