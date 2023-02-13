ADVERTISEMENT

Caste is my first enemy in politics: Kamal Haasan

February 13, 2023 05:03 am | Updated February 12, 2023 10:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

Leaders such as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar who came three generations before us fought to eliminate caste from politics, he said

The Hindu Bureau

Writer Tamil Prabha, Kamal Haasan, Pa. Ranjith, Editor of Neelam Magazine, Vasuki Bhaskar

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Sunday inaugurated Neelam Books, a book store and a cultural space, created by filmmaker Pa. Ranjith, in Egmore.

In his speech, Mr. Haasan said caste continues to be his main enemy in politics. “I have been saying this from 21 years of age. I have become mature since then in the way I express it, but I have not changed that thought. After the invention of the wheel, God is the greatest invention of man. Leaders such as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar who came three generations before us fought to eliminate caste from politics. It is yet to happen. I see Neelam Panpattu Mayyam [Neelam Cultural Centre] as a continuation of that fight,” he said.

Mr. Haasan said the way Maiam and Neelam are spelt might be different, but the effort is the same.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Ranjith said the books on sale at the store would help to create political awareness. “We have decided to feature books — be it poetry, literature and so on — written to create political awareness and there won’t be books that are written primarily for commercial purposes,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US