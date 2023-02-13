Caste is my first enemy in politics: Kamal Haasan

February 13, 2023 05:03 am | Updated February 12, 2023 10:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Sunday inaugurated Neelam Books, a book store and a cultural space, created by filmmaker Pa. Ranjith, in Egmore.

In his speech, Mr. Haasan said caste continues to be his main enemy in politics. “I have been saying this from 21 years of age. I have become mature since then in the way I express it, but I have not changed that thought. After the invention of the wheel, God is the greatest invention of man. Leaders such as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar who came three generations before us fought to eliminate caste from politics. It is yet to happen. I see Neelam Panpattu Mayyam [Neelam Cultural Centre] as a continuation of that fight,” he said.

Mr. Haasan said the way Maiam and Neelam are spelt might be different, but the effort is the same.

Mr. Ranjith said the books on sale at the store would help to create political awareness. “We have decided to feature books — be it poetry, literature and so on — written to create political awareness and there won’t be books that are written primarily for commercial purposes,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT