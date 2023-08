August 13, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Sunday said that caste hatred among students would push the country backwards and affect growth.

In a statement, he termed “painful and saddening” the Nanguneri incident in which two schoolchildren belonging to the Dalit community became victims of caste-based discrimination and violence.

He called for an end to such incidents and urged the government, parents and teachers to preach good behavioural habits to students.

