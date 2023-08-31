Cash seized from Sub-Registrar office in Vriddachalam

August 31, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Cash to the tune of ₹3.5 lakh was seized following a joint raid conducted by the Department of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) and the Inspection Cell Office (ICO) at the Vriddachalam Sub-Registrar office on Thursday. According to a press release, the search was conducted at the Sub-Registrar office following a tip-off.

During the joint search, the team seized ₹3.5 lakh from one Abitha Kumar, a real estate broker who had received the amount from the Sub-Registrar Sangeetha, 34, on Thursday evening. In addition, evidence of bribe received through Gpay account from document writers was also noticed during the raid.

DVAC sources said Abitha Kumar told them that he had received cash to the tune of ₹42 lakh from the Sub-Registrar, which was invested in buying plots. Further investigations are on.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.