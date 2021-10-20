Cash seized from health dept. official

CHENNAI

20 October 2021 01:20 IST

The officers of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seized ₹4.88 lakh from Palani, Deputy Director, Health Services, Kancheepuram, after conducting a search at his office and house.

According to DVAC sources, its officers conducted surprise checks at the office of Mr. Palani following credible information that health services officials were receiving bribe to issue sanitary certificate to colleges, companies and other establishments.

On Tuesday, a search was conducted at the house of Mr. Palani and ₹3,22,900 and a bank locker key were seized.

Advertising

Advertising