Tamil Nadu

Cash seized at check-post in Tiruvallur district

The police seized a bag with bundles of currency notes during a vehicle check in the Arambakkam police station limits in Tiruvallur district on Tuesday evening. The bag has been handed over to the Income Tax Department.

According to police, on Tuesday night the police were conducting a vehicle check at the Elavoor integrated check post. They stopped a vehicle and asked for the e-pass. However the three passengers in the car did not have one and they claimed to have an MLA pass. Growing suspicious, the police checked the vehicle and found bundles of currency notes inside a bag.

As the car passengers did not have any valid documents to prove the source of the money, the cash was handed over to the Income Tax Department for further inquiries.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 15, 2020 4:10:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/cash-seized-at-check-post-in-tiruvallur-district/article32090259.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY