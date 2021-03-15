Cash, goods seized from Chennai

CHENNAI

15 March 2021 03:10 IST

Flying squads and static surveillance teams have seized cash and materials worth ₹5.8 crore from the 16 Assembly constituencies of Chennai district after the announcement of election.

According to data compiled by the Chennai district election office on Sunday evening, most cash and materials have been seized from 20 locations in the northern and central parts of the city.

On Sunday, ₹93,000 was seized from the Virugambakkam Assembly constituency, the first in south Chennai.

On Saturday, 3,370 kg of PDS rice bags were seized from Nelson Manickam Road in front of Ampa Skywalk mall. The rice has been sent to the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation.

On Friday, officials seized 12.6 kg of gold from the Anna Nagar Assembly constituency. The gold, worth ₹5 crore, was remitted into the Perambur Purasawalkam sub-treasury and the Income-Tax nodal officer concerned informed. Most materials seized in the city have been from the Harbour Assembly constituency from nine individuals.

On E.V.R. Periyar Salai, officials seized 2.6 kg of silver 10 days ago.

Cash and materials have also been seized from constituencies such as Perambur, Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar, Chepauk Thiruvallikeni and Egmore.

Railway Protection Force personnel seized ₹16.6 lakh cash and 15.3 kg of silver from a passenger at the MGR Chennai Central railway station on Thursday. The cash and materials has been remitted to the Fort Tondiarpet sub-treasury, officials said.